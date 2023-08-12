Left Menu

JP Nadda arrives at Kolkata airport for a two-day Bengal visit

Nadda will participate in a Panchayat State Conference and hold meetings with the Bengal BJP Core Committee, Members of Parliament, and legislators to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during this tour.

JP Nadda arrives at Kolkata airport for a two-day Bengal visit
JP Nadda arrives at Kolkata airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived at the Kolkata airport on Friday night for a two-day visit to West Bengal. Nadda will participate in a Panchayat State Conference and hold meetings with the Bengal BJP Core Committee, Members of Parliament, and legislators to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during this tour.

West Bengal will host the Eastern Regional Conference starting on August 12, with the presence of 134 workers and district council members from the Eastern Region, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Besides JP Nadda, BJP's National General Secretary, BL Santosh, is also expected to be present at the meeting, and there's a possibility of virtual participation by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a likelihood of JP Nadda holding a separate meeting with Bengal BJP officials who have emerged victorious in the Panchayat elections on August 13. Despite instances of violence, the party managed to win seats extensively. BJP President JP Nadda will also meet with the Bengal BJP Core Group to discuss the discussions about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

On August 13, before the Panchayat Raj Conference, Shah and Nadda might visit the homes of workers who lost their lives during the Bengal Panchayat elections and also hold a meeting with the party's elected representatives and legislators. (ANI)

