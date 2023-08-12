LDF announces Jaick Thomas as candidate for Puthuppally Assembly bypoll
- Country:
- India
Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday announced DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas as its candidate for the by-election to the Puthuppally Assembly seat, which was represented by former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy for over five decades.
The candidature of Thomas, who is also a district committee member of the CPI(M), was announced by party state secretary M V Govindan at a press meet here.
The by-election to the seat was necessitated due to the demise of Oommen Chandy on July 18 after battling cancer.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, as the candidate in the Puthuppally constituency in this district.
The election will be held on September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Central govt is working in biased manner ": Congress leader Sachin Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan
Diwali needs to be declared a federal holiday says US Congresswoman Grace Meng
'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim
Delimitation a ploy to target Muslims in Assam: Congress MLA
Telangana rains: Congress holds protest in Hyderabad, state BJP chief Kishan Reddy visits rain-hit areas in city