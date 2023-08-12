LDF announces Jaick Thomas as candidate for Puthuppally Assembly bypoll

Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday announced DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas as its candidate for the by-election to the Puthuppally Assembly seat, which was represented by former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy for over five decades.

The candidature of Thomas, who is also a district committee member of the CPI(M), was announced by party state secretary M V Govindan at a press meet here.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated due to the demise of Oommen Chandy on July 18 after battling cancer.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, as the candidate in the Puthuppally constituency in this district.

The election will be held on September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8.

