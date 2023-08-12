Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.
Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.
Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.
Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
‘Langar on Capitol Hill' unites members of Congress and Sikh community
Congress constitutes election panels for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Congress constitutes campaign committee for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8
Five persons caught with over Rs 1 crore cash in Kerala's Kannur: Excise dept