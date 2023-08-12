Left Menu

Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:43 IST
Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.

Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.

Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV invests in pain relief brand Flarin and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; UK's ITV...

 Global
2
Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connections

Nigeria's NNPC destroys dozens of illicit refineries, oil pipeline connectio...

 Nigeria
3
Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

Powerful firms that put the ‘con’ into consulting

 Australia
4
Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023