Dalits, OBCs and tribals getting due respect now; previous governments remembered them only during polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the erstwhile governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village. Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after laying the foundation stone. He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

''Today I laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas memorial here and I am certain that Sant Ravidasji will definitely bless me to come here again and inaugurate the memorial and museum too after its construction in about a year-and-a-half years," the prime minister said.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh is going to polls at this year-end while general elections are due in next May. Notably, the mystic saint-poet of the Bhakti movement is venerated as a spiritual teacher in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana who taught removal of social divisions of caste and gender.

The prime minister said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses, and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

''The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,'' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

''Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,'' he said and added that the Centre is working concertedly for the benefit of the poor, providing education to tribals, and mid-day meals to children.

He also mentioned about the Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana for girls, scholarships for SC/ ST students, Mudra Loan scheme for Dalits and tribals youths among other measures undertaken by his government.

"Today, people term the Ayushman card as the Modi card. Health-related bills up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor are being paid by this son of you," the prime minister said.

Modi said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial by the Samarsta Yatras taken out for social harmony in MP.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

Recalling the COVID-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world.

"At the time of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the world came to a standstill. There were concerns over the survival of Dalits, tribals, and the poor in India. There were worries about how these sections would be able to survive.

"Then I decided that whatever happens, I will not let my poor brothers and sisters sleep empty stomach," he added.

Today the country is moving forward with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas''. In the next 25 years of Amrit Kal, it's our responsibility to carry forward heritage and learn lessons from the past, the prime minister said.

He said houses are being constructed (under PMAY) to ensure that the poor have a roof over their heads.

''Today, the people belonging to the SC and ST society are standing on their own feet, becoming self-reliant. Most of the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana are from SC-ST society," he said.

Modi said a campaign is being run by the government to help 7 crore brothers and sisters in the country get rid of sickle cell anaemia.

"Work is also on to make the country TB-free by 2025," the PM said, adding that most of the Dalit, deprived and poor families are victims of these diseases. According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery, and other amenities.

