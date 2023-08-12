Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar urges youth to adopt critical attitude, question atrocities against people

He said it is the responsibility of the youth to preserve the freedom of the country.Stating that it takes decades to build a country and huge sacrifices have to be made, the youth leader said, The country is not a cake that can be ordered online. Calling upon the youth to understand the value of freedom and preserve it, he said, It is our right to be young.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:42 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar urges youth to adopt critical attitude, question atrocities against people
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday called upon the youth to adopt a critical attitude and question the developments happening around them without fear. He said it is the responsibility of the youth to preserve the freedom of the country.

Stating that it takes decades to build a country and huge sacrifices have to be made, the youth leader said, ''The country is not a cake that can be ordered online.” Calling upon the youth to understand the value of freedom and preserve it, he said, “It is our right to be young. It is our right to feel young. In a free country, as a free citizen, we have the right to live life freely, but it is also our responsibility to protect this freedom.” Kumar was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the state-level 'Yuva Mahapanchayat' here. ''If someone around us is being tortured because of his clothes, because of his love or because of his food, if we remain silent, then I believe you are not young, no matter what your age may be,'' he asserted. “Feeling the atrocities happening around you or seeing things from a critical point of view does not mean seeing the negative. It means looking at something with a broader perspective,'' the Congress leader added. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also in attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023