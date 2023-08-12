Left Menu

PM Modi far ahead of Rahul Gandhi in social media engagements: BJP

12-08-2023
The reach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media engagements is much more than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's, BJP sources said on Saturday as the two parties push their campaign on various online platforms in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing data, they said Modi's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, received approximately 79.9 lakh engagements in the past one month while Gandhi's handle received approximately 23.43 lakh engagements.

Modi's account had approximately 2.77 crore engagements in the last three months, while Gandhi's handle received approximately 58.23 lakh engagements in the same period, they claimed.

On Facebook, Modi's account received approximately 57.89 lakh engagements in the last one month while Gandhi's account had approximately 28.38 lakh engagements, BJP sources said.

The prime minister's Facebook account received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year, while the figure was 1.88 crore for Gandhi during the period.

On YouTube, they said Modi's channel gained approximately 25.46 crore views in the past one month while the Congress leader's channel on the platform gained approximately 4.82 crore views.

In this year so far, Modi's YouTube channel gained approximately 75.79 crore views while Gandhi's channel gained approximately 25.38 crore views.

