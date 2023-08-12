'Ab Delhi hogi saaf', says Kejriwal as MCD begins cleanliness campaign

The MCD on Saturday started a citywide cleanliness drive with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the campaign will definitely be successful and make the national capital neat and clean.

A senior official said the drive began from a municipal ward and it will be taken forward in the coming days.

''Many many congratulations and best wishes for starting the mega cleanliness campaign by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- ab Delhi hogi saaf. I have full hope that this campaign will definitely be successful and our Delhi will become neat and clean,'' Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X.

He was responding to a post by Durgesh Pathak, an AAP MLA and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in-charge. AAP is the governing party in the municipal corporation.

In his post, Pathak said, ''For 15 years, the BJP had turned Delhi into a garbage dump. On the call of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all councillors and volunteers are now engaged in cleaning Delhi, along with MCD employees.'' ''In this sequence, the AAP's councillor from Nand Nagri, Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya, started a cleanliness drive in his ward on a war footing. Soon we will make Delhi cleaner and cover every corner of Delhi,'' Pathak said.

There are 250 wards in the MCD, some located in densely populated areas.

Addressing a press conference later, Pathak said the campaign will ''run for 365 days'' and the councillors will inspect their respective wards every single day.

He said, ''3,000 teams have been set up'' -- one each for every 50 lanes in the city under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

''Members of these teams will go to wards every morning and see if there is any littering or dump of waste and then take a photo and upload it on MCD App after which it will be cleaned,'' Pathak said.

This campaign is not a 'photo op' and our members will work towards a cleaner and more beautiful Delhi, he added.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal and Leader of House Mukesh Goyal will inspect two to three wards daily, and ''I also will do the same,'' Pathak told reporters.

Iqbal during the press conference said the AAP fulfilled the promise of providing salaries to all MCD employees on time after coming to power in the civic body, and now the time has come to clean Delhi.

