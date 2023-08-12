Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:32 IST
Delhi Congress chief holds meeting with party representatives
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday said the party should press the Election Commission to hold mock drills on the use of EVMs and VVPATs and seek information about previous use of the machines ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The block-level agents have been asked to give information for the formation of block-level 'mandalam' and sector for delimitation, Chaudhary said at a meeting with the party representatives.

He asked the Congress representatives to present the party's stand before the Election Commission and get details of EVM machines like serial numbers and the manufacturing company.

“Being a stakeholder in the democratic process of conducting elections, it is the duty and responsibility of the Congress to find out where all the EVM and VVPAT machines were used for elections before. We should demand a mock drill of the EVM and VVPAT machines,” he said.

Chaudhary alleged that the meetings of the Election Commission with representatives of political parties are “mere formalities” where “no fruitful discussions” take place.

He also requested the Congress workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by having direct interaction with the voters, social and other organisations.

