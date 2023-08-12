Rahul Gandhi spends time with tribal Toda community in TN

Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Alwar on Monday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday briefly spent time with the Toda community members in this hilly district in Tamil Nadu, dancing with them and visiting the temple of their deity.

Fresh from a court relief staying his conviction in the Modi surname case, the Wayanad MP was on his way to the constituency in Kerala when he stopped at Muthunadumandu here to interact with the tribal community members.

He was wished by the Toda women that he should return to this place as Prime Minister, even as Lok Sabha elections are slated for next year.

Presented with a traditional shawl upon his arrival from Coimbatore by road, Gandhi also participated in their dance and had a taste of their traditional food.

He visited the temple of the community deity and witnessed the traditional practices there.

Later, he witnessed the traditional sport 'Ilavattakkal', wherein young men use all their might to lift a round boulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

