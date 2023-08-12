Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL33 PAR-LD LAWS **** 7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, receive Presidential assent New Delhi: Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. **** DEL24 PERSONNEL-LD G20-JITENDRA **** India bats for faster extradition of economic offenders, corruption-free world at G20 anti-graft meet Kolkata: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday stressed on faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of their assets, besides achieving a ''corruption-free world'' during the crucial G20 anti-graft ministerial meeting here. By Ashwini Shrivastava **** BOM21 MP-PM-2ND LD-TEMPLE **** Dalits, OBCs and tribals getting due respect now; previous governments remembered them only during polls: PM Modi Sagar (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections. **** CAL43 WB-LDALL PM-BJP-TMC **** PM accuses TMC of letting loose reign of terror, prompting furious response from rival Mamata Kolkata/Kolaghat (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the opposition and more specifically at TMC's record of violent local body polls, prompting an equally fiery response from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee castigating the ruling party for lack of action on Manipur. **** DEL30 PAR-MP-SUSPENSIONS **** Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels New Delhi: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and some other MPs suspended from Parliament will not be able to attend the meetings of parliamentary committees of which they are a member or chairperson till their suspension is revoked. **** DEL26 SINO-INDIA-TALKS **** Eastern Ladakh row: India to press for early disengagement in remaining friction points at fresh military talks with China New Delhi: India is set to press for early disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at a fresh round of high-level military talks with China on August 14, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. **** DEL27 DEF-INDIA-UAE **** Navies of India, UAE carry out military exercise New Delhi: The navies of India and the United Arab Emirates carried out a military exercise as part of efforts to boost maritime security cooperation. **** BOM24 MP-PRIYANKA-2ND LD ALLEGATION-BJP **** MP home minister warns of legal action against Priyanka Gandhi over social media post alleging corruption by state govt Bhopal: The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday warned of legal action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her social media post, in which she accused the saffron party-led government in the state of indulging in corruption. **** CAL45 AS-INDEPENDENCE DAY-SECURITY **** Security tightened in Assam as militant outfits call for boycott of I-Day celebrations Guwahati: Security has been upped across Assam as militant outfits ULFA (Independent) and NSCN/GPRN have called for boycotting Independence Day celebrations, police said. **** DEL28 CULTURE-HAR GHAR TIRANGA **** 'Har Ghar Tiranga': Around 2.5 cr national flags supplied to post offices, says culture ministry New Delhi: Around 2.5 crore national flags have been supplied to post offices for sale as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which has transformed into a ''people's movement'' with increasing 'janbhagidari', a top official of the culture ministry said on Saturday. **** MDS19 TN-NEET-2NDLD GUV **** TN Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt's anti-NEET bill Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday categorically asserted he will never clear the state government's anti-NEET bill, even as it is now awaiting the President's assent, drawing strong response from the ruling DMK and its ally CPI. **** BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-ADANI-DELOITTE-RESIGN **** Deloitte resigns as auditor of Adani firm; co says auditor wanted wider audit remit over other group cos New Delhi: Deloitte has resigned as auditor of the Adani group's port company, with the firm run by billionaire Gautam Adani saying the auditor wanted a wider remit over other firms in the conglomerate following the report of a US short seller. **** LEGAL LGM4 TN-COURT-ED-2NDLD SENTHIL BALAJI **** ED files charge sheet against TN minister Senthil Balaji, court sends him to judicial custody till Aug 25 Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a nearly 3,000-page charge sheet against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji as part of a continuing money laundering investigation against him and his aides, official sources said. **** CAL22 MN-HC-INTERNET **** Mobile Internet ban: Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore services Imphal: The Manipur High Court has asked the state government to find ways to provide mobile internet services to people. **** FOREIGN FGN25 PAK-CARETAKER-LDALL PM **** Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Islamabad: Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar from Pakistan's restive Balochistan province was on Saturday appointed the caretaker prime minister to head a neutral political set-up to run the cash-strapped country until the next general elections. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN26 PAK-JAIL-LD IMRAN **** Attock jail officials told to provide medical facilities to Imran Khan, allow meetings with family & friends Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Attock Jail administration to provide former prime minister Imran Khan with "appropriate medical facilities" and allow him to meet his friends and family according to law. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN9 UK-BRAVERMAN-BARGE-MIGRANTS **** UK's Suella Braverman under pressure over housing migrants on floating vessel London: UK's Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under mounting pressure on Saturday over the government's plan to house asylum seekers on a large barge docked in south-west England after the first set of migrants had to be removed just days after being moved in over a dangerous bacteria outbreak. **** RPA RPA

