Left Menu

Maharashtra political circles abuzz after 'secret' meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar and his deputy chief minister nephew Ajit Pawar, who heads the group of rebel MLAs of the party, are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday, sparking a buzz in Maharashtra political circles.Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Amol Mitkari said, It could be a family meeting between the two leaders.Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:44 IST
Maharashtra political circles abuzz after 'secret' meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP president Sharad Pawar and his deputy chief minister nephew Ajit Pawar, who heads the group of rebel MLAs of the party, are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday, sparking a buzz in Maharashtra political circles.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Amol Mitkari said, ''It could be a family meeting between the two leaders''.

Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm. He left by around 5 pm.

After nearly two hours, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm while apparently trying to avoid cameras. The visuals showed the car brushing the gate.

Maharashtra NCP president (Pawar faction) Jayant Patil is also believed to have attended the meeting.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were in Pune on Saturday to attend various programmes separately.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, ''It is better to ask them (the Pawars and Jayant Patil) what transpired during the meeting''.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are family members, he added.

In a sudden development that stunned political circles in Maharashtra last month, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. The eight MLAs of NCP supporting him took oath as ministers.

Out of 54 MLAs, the exact number of legislators supporting the groups led by the Pawar senior and Ajit Pawar is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023