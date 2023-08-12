BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of influencing elections through ''unethical politics'' and spreading ''anarchy'' in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters here, he alleged that ''injustice, atrocities, inflation and corruption are at their peak in Uttar Pradesh.

Every section of the society is suffering because of it, Yadav claimed, adding the BJP will lose in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

''The BJP is weakening the Constitution and democracy by misusing power. It influences elections through unethical politics and uses beneficiaries of government schemes as a vote bank,'' he claimed.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP ''wants to divide the society by causing misunderstanding and making people fight. It is following the British policy of divide and rule.'' ''The Constitution is in danger because of the BJP. Freedom of expression is being crushed. The BJP government is spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers,'' he said.

In a post on the microblogging site X, the Samajwadi Party chief said, ''The bulldozer should not become a symbol of injustice. Is there no bulldozer in double-engine Manipur?''

