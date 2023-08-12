Left Menu

LG approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

PTI | मावेलिक्कारा | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:52 IST
LG approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has accepted the chief minister's recommendation to transfer the charge of Vigilance and Services departments to minister Atishi Marlena, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 8 made the recommendation. The departments were earlier handled by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

A formal notification of the reshuffle by the General Administration (GAD) was awaited, they said.

The proposal of the chief minister to allocate the portfolios of Services and Vigilance departments to Atishi Marlena was received at LG office on August 8, officials at Raj Niwas said.

''At that time, Section 3A of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 excluding Entry 41 of the State List from the legislative domain of Delhi Assembly was in vogue,'' the LG wrote in a file noting.

However, Section 3A of the Ordinance was omitted from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 when it was introduced in Parliament, said the LG's noting.

The reshuffle proposal was approved by the LG after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023 was notified on Saturday, read the file noting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023