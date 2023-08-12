Left Menu

School health service in MCD 'discontinued', alleges Delhi BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 23:42 IST
School health service in MCD 'discontinued', alleges Delhi BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that the AAP-led dispensation has ''discontinued'' the school health service running in the civic body, thus neglecting poor students. There was no immediate reaction from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP general secretary and councilor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh held a joint press conference on Saturday, and alleged that the special school health services in the corporation had been ''closed'' and ''merged with general health services''.

Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal government and Mayor Shelly Oberoi make tall claims of providing facilities to students.

But under the AAP rule, the situation in the education department of the MCD has become ''so bad'' that students and teachers are ''troubled by arbitrary orders of both municipal leaders and officials'', he alleged.

The AAP is the ruling party in the MCD after winning the December 4 civic polls last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023