REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 6:00 a.m. ET /6:00 a.m. SGT

Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia's Defence Ministry said.
NIGER-SECURITY West Africa's ECOWAS parliament in new bid to engage with Niger coup leaders
Aug 12 (Reuters) - West Africa's ECOWAS bloc aims to send a parliamentary committee to Niger to meet coup leaders who seized power last month and have resisted diplomatic pressure to restore civilian rule, a parliament spokesperson said on Saturday. U.S.
USA-ELECTION-TRUMP Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis' effort to reboot campaign
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were holding competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign. USA-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week Aug 12 (Reuters) - A Georgia prosecutor probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week.
US FAA investigates near collision between Southwest plane, Cessna Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday it is investigating a near collision between a Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) Boeing 737 and a Cessna Citation business jet in San Diego, the latest in a series of troubling U.S. aviation incidents.
ADANI-PORTS-AUDITOR-RESIGNATION India's Adani Ports says Deloitte auditor resignation arguments not convincing
Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's Adani Ports on Saturday said Deloitte's reason for quitting as auditor of the company was "not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move" and the global firm had all the necessary information it required to conduct the process. ENTERTAINMENT
BOSNIA-FILMFESTIVAL Sarajevo Film Festival opens with tribute to music and movies in times of war
Aug 12 (Reuters) - A documentary about the close ties that grew between Sarajevo rock musicians and the Irish band U2 during the Bosnian capital's 1992-1995 siege has opened the city's annual film festival, with U2 members Bono and The Edge as star guests. TELEVISION-WRITERS-TALKS
Hollywood writers to evaluate counterproposal from studios Aug 11 (Reuters) - The union representing striking Hollywood writers said on Friday it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would consider, an apparent sign of progress in the more than 100-day-old strike.
NFL-Bills' Damar Hamlin plays in first game since January cardiac arrest Aug 12 (Reuters) - Damar Hamlin competed in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener on Saturday, marking the safety's first taste of competitive action since he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in early January.
TENNIS-MONTREAL Tennis-Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Jessica Pegula beat world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final in Montreal where she will face either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova. UPCOMING:
GERMANY-POLITICS/ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a TV interview to broadcaster ZDF.
Reporter: Riham Alkousaa ASIA-WEATHER/LAN-JAPAN
Outwatching the impact of Typhoon Lan that is heading towards Japan's main island of Honshu, although the path of the typhoon remains unclear according to local weather officials. Reporter: Tim Kelly
NIGER-SECURITY/ West Africa's regional bloc searched for ways to overturn last month's coup in Niger by diplomatic means on Sunday, while it held the threat of military inervention in reserve amid a crisis that has sucked in global superpowers.
Reporter: Alessandra Prentice SPAIN-MASS GRAVES/
Forensic scientists perform exhumation works at a mass grave in a cemetery outside Madrid where over one hundred people were executed by forces of dictator Francisco Franco in 1939, fueling hope among their descendants. Reporter: JUAN MEDINA
