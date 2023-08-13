China condemns visit of 'troublemaker' Taiwan VP to US

China's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned a brief U.S. visit by Taiwan Vice President William Lai, saying he is a separatist and "troublemaker through and through".

China is closely following the situation and will take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a statement shortly after Lai arrived in New York for a stopover on his way to Paraguay.

