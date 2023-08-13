Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:59 IST
"Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana grabbed lands belonging to church," alleges JSP chief Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena party President Pawan Kalyan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana of corruption and said that the latter had grabbed lands belonging to the church. Pawan Kalyan inspected the buildings promoted by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana belonging to the YSRCP and said, "MP had grabbed lands belonging to the church. They have given TDR (terrace development rights) bonds to those who violated law. The Visakhapatnam MP says he would run away from the city which is shameful."

He alleged that the recent kidnapping of the family members of the ruling YSR Congress Party's Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam clearly reflected the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. "The MP's family members were kidnapped and troubled. But after the incident, the MP started supporting the State government" said Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier on Saturday, as a part of his Varahi Yatra in the city, Pawan Kalyan visited the family of K Varalakshmi, who was murdered for gain on July 31, allegedly by a ward volunteer, at Sujatha Nagar in Pendurthi Assembly constituency. "Crimes involving the volunteers are being reported in the State. There may be more such incidents that have not come to light at all," the JSP president observed.

"In order to obtain a passport, police verification is mandatory. To get any job, police verification is required. On what basis are the volunteers selected? The selection procedure is unconstitutional," he added. Pawan Kalyan stated that family members of victims do not want such incidents to recur and cause pain to any other family. He also assured to provide legal support to the family members of the victim in their fight for justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

