Left Menu

Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick': Kharge

It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman BharatYour government has made the countrys health system sick, Kharge alleged.The people have been awakened.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 12:15 IST
Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick': Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government has rendered the health system of the country ''sick'' with even AIIMS facilities grappling with shortage of doctors and staff.

The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's ''farewell''.

Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.

''Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!'' the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country's health system sick,'' Kharge alleged.

''The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023