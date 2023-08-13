Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick': Kharge
It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman BharatYour government has made the countrys health system sick, Kharge alleged.The people have been awakened.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government has rendered the health system of the country ''sick'' with even AIIMS facilities grappling with shortage of doctors and staff.
The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's ''farewell''.
Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.
''Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!'' the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
''Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat…Your government has made the country's health system sick,'' Kharge alleged.
''The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!'' he said.
