After FIR on Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Arun Yadav says Madhya Pradesh has turned into “home ground of corruption” 

After an FIR was registered against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Arun Yadav on Sunday alleged that the state has turned into a home ground for corruption and a 50 per cent commission government is working here. An FIR has been registered against Priyanka Gandhi, former CM Kamal Nath, and former Union Minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption'.

"A complaint against a person, namely Gyanendra Awasthi, was filed stating that a fake letter has been made viral, mentioning the 50% commission. Some social media handles have made this letter viral. Gyanendra Awasthi, along with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and Arun Yadav, have been lodged in this," said Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar on Sunday. "Madhya Pradesh has turned into a home ground for corruption, and a 50 percent commission government is working in the state. We raised our voice against it, and two days ago we and our contractor friends brought issue to the notice of the High Court judge through a letter," said Arun Yadav.

"They have registered an FIR against me, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former CM Kamal Nath. We will continue to fight against this corrupt government in Madhya Pradesh," added Yadav. Meanwhile, reacting to the FIR against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress leader Shobha Ojha said, "Everyone knows about the corruption going on in the state...They (BJP) are pointing out those leaders of that party, who fought for the freedom of the nation. Let them do FIRs we will fight against this and the public of the state will throw out the corrupt people from the state."

In addition to the same Congress leader PC Sharma said, "It is true that 50% commission is being taken. If you will speak the truth, then an FIR will be registered against you under the BJP government, but we will not get scared." Earlier on Friday, Congress national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, alleged that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

"The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect a 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with a 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with a 50 per cent commission from power," Priyanka said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)