PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:03 IST
UP: Newborn delivered by roadside near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A newborn died after being delivered by the roadside near the Raj Bhavan here.

Confirming the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio told PTI, ''I have taken cognizance of the incident and I am going to the spot.'' ''What I have been told by the principal secretary is that this family was going in a rickshaw and the incident took place near gate number 13 of the Raj Bhavan,'' he added.

According to reports, the newborn was taken to a hospital where he died.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

