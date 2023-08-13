Left Menu

"BJP is scared of Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi": Congress leader Rashid Alvi 

After FIR was registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others in Madhya Pradesh, party leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday said that BJP is scared of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:13 IST
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After FIR was registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others in Madhya Pradesh, party leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday said that BJP is scared of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. Alvi, while speaking with ANI has said that "Corruption is happening continuously in Madhya Pradesh. If Madhya Pradesh CM needs evidence of corruption, then wait for two three months, the Congress government will come, they will be given evidence and action will be taken against the corrupt."

"BJP is scared of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, that's why they are doing this," he added. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh have filed complaints against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav's Twitter handles over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption', police said.

According to a statement released on the official X (formally known as Twitter) handle of Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) late on Saturday night, local BJP's legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak lodged a complaint with claims of a fake letter, bearing the name of a person named, Gyanendra Awasthi, was being circulated on social media with allegations that the contractors in the state were being asked to pay 50 per cent commission. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 420, and 469 of IPC has been registered at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

