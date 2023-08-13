To mark Independence Day, Kashmiri artisan weaves carpet with map of India in tricolour

A carpet weaver from a remote village in this Jammu and Kashmir district has expressed his patriotic fervour through intricate knots to prepare a wall hanging carpet showing the map of India in tricolour.

Mohammad Maqbool Dar, 35, from Ashtengoo village hopes that his ''labour of love'' will be displayed in the Parliament building.

Dar, who has been associated with carpet making for the past 35 years, wanted to do something unique to mark this Independence Day.

''I was thinking I should make something different for my country, so I made a map of India in tricolour. It took me two months -- day and night -- to weave this design,'' Dar told PTI at his unit 'Delight Carpet Weavers'.

True to the name of the unit, the piece of craft made by Dar is a pure delight and the master craftsman is seeking recognition for his work.

''It should be hanged somewhere in Parliament, where Kashmiri art will get a new lease of life. This is my love and affection towards my nation that made me do this,'' Dar said.

The artisan has now set his eyes on making a new carpet design that will show the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''After this, I am going to design a new carpet with Modi ji's picture and I want to give it to him. It will take two months to complete,'' he said.

Asked about his motivation to make carpets with such themes, Dar said, ''This is 'desh prem' inside me. I could have made some other designs like Taj Mahal, Chinar Tree, but I chose the Indian map.'' Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Block Development Council member from Aloosa Bandipora, said it was the love of people for the nation that they are making such things.

''This is the magic of their hands that they want to show not only to the countrymen but to the whole world. This is the passion for the nation that for two months, Dar, without taking rest, made the carpet,'' Khan said.

He said the government should pay attention towards such artisans.

''No doubt this is love for the country, but the artisan should be awarded for this,'' Khan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)