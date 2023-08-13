Left Menu

People of UP stranded in foreign countries will be brought back: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured women who attended his Janata Darshan, a public grievance meeting, here that residents of the state stranded in different parts of the world will be brought back.At the meeting in Gorakhnath Temple complex, a few women from Deoria and Kushinagar whose relatives are stranded in Thailand, Oman and some other countries sought the chief ministers intervention in the matter.Dont worry.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:53 IST
People of UP stranded in foreign countries will be brought back: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured women who attended his 'Janata Darshan', a public grievance meeting, here that residents of the state stranded in different parts of the world will be brought back.

At the meeting in Gorakhnath Temple complex, a few women from Deoria and Kushinagar whose relatives are stranded in Thailand, Oman and some other countries sought the chief minister's intervention in the matter.

''Don't worry. People of Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in other countries will be brought back,'' he said and directed officials to contact the embassies concerned and make necessary arrangements for their return.

Adityanth listened to the grievances and problems of around 200 people at the Janta Darshan and directed officers to deal sensitively with aggrieved people. He also instructed officials to take strict legal action against those encroaching on others' properties and repressing the weak.

''Ensure that no goons, mafia or criminals occupy land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR,'' the chief minister said.

To those seeking financial aid for treatment of serious ailments, he said that no treatment will be hampered due to lack of money and assured them of all full help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023