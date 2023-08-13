Left Menu

Kharge says Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick', Mandaviya points to UPA's 'failure'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged the Centre has rendered the countrys health system sick with even AIIMS facilities grappling with staff shortage, drawing a sharp rebuttal from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a media report which claimed that 19 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and other staff.Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:12 IST
Kharge says Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick', Mandaviya points to UPA's 'failure'
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged the Centre has rendered the country's health system ''sick'' with even AIIMS facilities grappling with staff shortage, drawing a sharp rebuttal from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a media report which claimed that 19 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are facing a shortage of doctors and other staff.

''Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! (The government) claimed that it has set up many AIIMS. The truth is that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and other staff,'' the Congress chief said in Hindi.

''Mr. Modi, from apathy during the coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat... your government has made the country's health system sick,'' Kharge alleged.

''The people have been awakened, your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell,'' he added.

In a series of posts on X, Mandaviya countered Kharge, saying while only one AIIMS was opened during the Congress' rule, 15 are being opened under the Modi government.

''Respected Kharge ji, our intentions are pure and clear..!! I hope you will understand the reality. One AIIMS was opened during the Congress' 50-year rule. Six AIIMS (were opened) during the tenure of (former prime minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji and 15 new AIIMS are being opened during the tenure of Modi ji,'' the minister said in Hindi.

''It is expected that you will also try to understand that according to the requirement of AIIMS, phase-wise recruitment has been done from time to time when new departments opened,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi has distributed more than 5 lakh appointment letters to the youth of the country at 'Rozgar Mela', he said, adding these were given on the basis of merit and not nepotism.

Mandaviya asked Kharge to tell the citizens of the country about any achievement of the UPA in the health sector.

''The country understands very well the failure of the UPA era and the way efforts are being made to mislead it at present.

''The Modi government has opened new AIIMS and we will also recruit people, you just keep watching and giving us suggestions,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023