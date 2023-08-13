Left Menu

'Mahapanchayat' organised in Haryana's Palwal amid restrictions

Palwal Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh, while talking to ANI, said, “Permission for the (Mahapanchayat) has been granted on several conditions." 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:38 IST
'Mahapanchayat' organised in Haryana's Palwal amid restrictions
Mahapanchayat at Pondri village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mahapanchayat was organised at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday, amid restrictions imposed by the local administration and police authorities in view of the recent incidents of violence in Nuh district. The Hindu Samaj had called for the Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh, while talking to ANI, said, "Permission for the (Mahapanchayat) has been granted on several conditions." "Hate speech is prohibited. Our team will keep an eye on each and every person, and action will be taken against them for any wrongdoing," he said.

More details are awaited. This Mahapanchayat meeting comes two weeks after the Nuh district witnessed violence following clashes between two groups that broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen—injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Earlier on Friday, the Haryana Government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense".

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions opened on Friday in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023