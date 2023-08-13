Former PS of U'khand CM among seven booked in cheating case

A case has been registered against Prakash Chand Upadhyay, former private secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and six others on charges of cheating, according to police.

In a complaint lodged here, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, has alleged that Upadhyay and his six accomplices duped him of around Rs three crore in the name of getting him government tenders in Uttarakhand, police said here.

In the complaint, Sanjeev Kumar said that he and Upadhyay met in April last year and became friends. He alleged that Upadhyay promised to get him a government tender and for this, he took around Rs 3 crore from him and some of his associates.

It has been alleged in the complaint that when Upadhyay was asked to return the money after Kumar did not get the tenders, he gave a check of Rs 30 lakh which bounced.

Apart from Upadhyay, a case has been registered against Saurabh Sharma, Saurabh's wife Nandini, Mahesh Maharia, Raunak Maharia, Shahrukh Khan and Amit Lamba in this case.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 (B) ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Upadhyay, who is now retired, was considered among the influential officers in the state. Prior to being appointed as private secretary to Dhami, he had also worked as private secretary to the chief secretaries of Uttarakhand.

