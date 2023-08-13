Left Menu

Former PS of U'khand CM among seven booked in cheating case

A case has been registered against Prakash Chand Upadhyay, former private secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and six others on charges of cheating, according to police.In a complaint lodged here, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, has alleged that Upadhyay and his six accomplices duped him of around Rs three crore in the name of getting him government tenders in Uttarakhand, police said here.In the complaint, Sanjeev Kumar said that he and Upadhyay met in April last year and became friends.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:48 IST
Former PS of U'khand CM among seven booked in cheating case
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Prakash Chand Upadhyay, former private secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and six others on charges of cheating, according to police.

In a complaint lodged here, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, has alleged that Upadhyay and his six accomplices duped him of around Rs three crore in the name of getting him government tenders in Uttarakhand, police said here.

In the complaint, Sanjeev Kumar said that he and Upadhyay met in April last year and became friends. He alleged that Upadhyay promised to get him a government tender and for this, he took around Rs 3 crore from him and some of his associates.

It has been alleged in the complaint that when Upadhyay was asked to return the money after Kumar did not get the tenders, he gave a check of Rs 30 lakh which bounced.

Apart from Upadhyay, a case has been registered against Saurabh Sharma, Saurabh's wife Nandini, Mahesh Maharia, Raunak Maharia, Shahrukh Khan and Amit Lamba in this case.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 (B) ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Upadhyay, who is now retired, was considered among the influential officers in the state. Prior to being appointed as private secretary to Dhami, he had also worked as private secretary to the chief secretaries of Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023