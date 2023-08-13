Left Menu

Unprecedented, harrowing times in AP since May 2019, Chandrababu Naidu claims in letter to PM

Over five crore Telugu people and the state of AP have been going through unprecedented and most harrowing times since May 2019 on account of anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with unsound mind by Reddy, wrote Naidu.Justifying his letter, Naidu claimed that he wrote it in the interest of democracy as the leader of the opposition to draw the attention of the Prime Minister.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:48 IST
Five crore people of Andhra Pradesh are suffering unprecedented and harrowing times since May 2019 due to the undemocratic regime of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu alleged in a letter he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made a slew of allegations against Reddy in a 10-page letter addressed to the prime minister and even went to the extent of calling the Andhra Pradesh chief minister ''unsound''. "Over five crore Telugu people and the state of AP have been going through unprecedented and most harrowing times since May 2019 on account of anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with unsound mind by Reddy," wrote Naidu.

Justifying his letter, Naidu claimed that he wrote it in the interest of democracy as the leader of the opposition to draw the attention of the Prime Minister. In the letter, he listed cases to demonstrate the alleged scale of violence, autocracy and other violations.

According to the TDP supremo, the alleged destruction of Constitutional institutions, attacks on the judiciary and central agencies have become the order of the day.

Citing examples in the letter, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP government is allegedly intimidating the legislature, judiciary and the executive.

Further, he claimed that the democratic process is being undermined and places of worship are being attacked. He also charged that fundamental rights were being denied and democratic voices of dissent silenced. Moreover, the former chief minister claimed that the state has become the epicentre of drugs and a hub for criminals, and also cited the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the chief minister's uncle, among other cases to support his allegations.

