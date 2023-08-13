Left Menu

Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections; says he is confident of party's win in Chhattisgarh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will once again win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due by the year-end, and urged people to support it in the next years Lok Sabha elections to save Constitution and democracy.He was speaking at Bharose Ka Sammelan, an event organised here by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections; says he is confident of party's win in Chhattisgarh
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will once again win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due by the year-end, and urged people to support it in the next year's Lok Sabha elections ''to save Constitution and democracy''.

He was speaking at 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', an event organised here by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and leaders of the ruling party were present at the event.

''The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to destroy the people. But people should remain alert and elect the Congress to power in the next Lok Sabha election. We are confident of the party's victory in Chhattisgarh (assembly polls),'' Kharge said.

''We want to save the Constitution and democracy. Therefore, we have to work in the entire country,'' he said.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''not answering questions'' asked by Rahul Gandhi and opposition INDIA alliance leaders on the Manipur issue during his speech in Parliament.

''Instead, he continued to blame the Congress party and mock its leaders in his speech,'' Kharge said.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of working to divide the country and society, and also slammed him for asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years.

''No member of the Gandhi family became prime minister, chief minister or minister after Rajiv Gandhi. The Gandhi family never fought for power as its members just wanted to serve the nation,'' he said.

Recalling PM Modi's act of bowing down at the steps of Parliament in 2014, Kharge alleged, ''It was all just drama...Instead of joining a drama company, PM Modi headed to Parliament.''

