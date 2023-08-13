Left Menu

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:07 IST
UP CM Adityanath launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' campaign by hoisting the national flag on the Gorakhnath Temple premises here.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to enthusiastically participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

Adityanath, who is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur, also replaced the profile picture with that of the tricolour of all his social media accounts.

Along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, silent processions will be held on 'Partition Day' (August 14) in all districts of the state to remember the horrors of the partition of India and pay homage to the victims of the violence during that period, an official statement said. Earthen lamps will be lit to pay homage to the soldiers for their sacrifices under the ''Meri Mati Mera Desh'' programme, it said.

The relatives of freedom fighters, military forces, central police force and police department sacrifices will be honoured in the districts and ''Kavi Sammelan'' (poetry sessions) and ''Mushairas'' (poetic gatherings) will be organised, the statement said.

Following the chief minister's instructions, basic and secondary schools of the state remained open on Sunday for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programmes, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

