Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections; says confident of party's win in Chhattisgarh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will once again win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due by the year-end, and urged people to support it in the next year's Lok Sabha elections ''to save Constitution and democracy''.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing the incidents of violence happening in Manipur to the law and order situation in the state.

Kharge was speaking at 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', an event organised here in Chhattisgarh by the Congress government. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and leaders of the ruling party were present at the function held at the Police Lines in Janjgir town.

''PM Modi insulted the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing the violence in Manipur to the state. Has any incident like Manipur happened in Chhattisgarh? Women were raped and stripped, houses were burnt in Manipur,'' he said.

''It is the PM who is responsible for such a situation in Manipur. He is afraid of visiting that state. You (PM) are visiting several states, going abroad and giving speeches, but did not go to Manipur,'' Kharge alleged. Chhattisgarh is a very peaceful state and the government here has fulfilled its promises made to the people of the state, he said.

The PM never thinks about the issues of price rise and unemployment, but only thinks about how to get elected next time, he said. ''The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to harass and destroy people. But people should remain alert and elect the Congress to power in the next Lok Sabha election. We are confident of the party's victory in Chhattisgarh (assembly polls),'' he added. We want to save the Constitution and democracy. Therefore, we have to work in the entire country, he said.

He said the next meeting of the 26-party opposition INDIA alliance will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. ''We will put all our efforts to defeat BJP,'' Kharge said. He criticised PM Modi for ''not answering questions'' asked by Rahul Gandhi and INDIA alliance leaders on the Manipur issue during his speech in Parliament.

''In Manipur, more than 200 people were killed, 5,000 injured; 5,000 houses were burnt and 50,000-60,000 people had to be shifted to camps. Rahul Gandhi ji and INDIA Alliance leaders visited Manipur and released a statement. But we wanted to listen to our PM who claims himself to be representative of 140 crore people and number one leader of the country,'' he said.

''The opposition had to bring a no-confidence motion as the PM was not breaking his silence on the Manipur violence. But instead of answering questions of Rahul ji and INDIA alliance leaders, he continued to blame the Congress party and mock its leaders in the speech,'' he alleged.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of working towards dividing the country and society, and also slammed him for asking what the Congress did in the last 70 years.

''PM Modi keeps asking what Congress has done in 70 years. Modi ji pretends as if he has done everything in the country. Did schools open in the country after Modi became PM? Did the country get electricity after Modi became PM?'' he asked. It is Congress which opened schools and provided education, healthcare and employment opportunities, he said. ''Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah studied in our schools (set up during Congress rule in the country). Did they study in London or Oxford? They ask us what we have done in 70 years. We taught you all and made you CM and now you become PM. We did everything and now after being at the helm you are making fun of us,'' he said.

''You did the work of dividing the country and society. We created AIIMS, public sector undertakings and provided jobs. What we had created, you are now selling and snatching employment. You are selling ports, airports to Adani, Ambani and other selected people,'' he claimed.

Recalling PM Modi's act of bowing down at the steps of Parliament in 2014, Kharge alleged, ''It was all just drama...Instead of joining a drama company, PM Modi headed to Parliament.'' Slamming the BJP over ''vanshwad'' (dynastic politics), he said, ''No member of the Gandhi family became a prime minister, a chief minister or a minister after Rajiv Gandhi. They just want to serve the country.'' Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for peace. There are many examples of vanshwad in BJP. The Gandhi family never fought for power as its members just wanted to serve the nation. BJP is just trying to defame us, he claimed. On the occasion, Kharge and CM Baghel dedicated and laid the foundation stone of 1,043 development works worth Rs 467.33 crore.

It was Kharge's second visit to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the AICC president, which is seen as a launch of his campaign for the assembly polls due this year end in the state. According to the ruling party leaders, Kharge's visit to Janjgir-Champa is crucial as the district has six assembly seats and the grand old party, despite registering a landslide victory in the 2018 assembly elections, could win only two of them. The BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won two seats each in the district. The Congress had won 68 of total 90 seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15 in the previous assembly polls. The JCC (J) had bagged five segments and its ally BSP 2. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.

