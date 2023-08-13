Left Menu

Continuing violence in Manipur disturbing, needs to be stopped immediately: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the continuing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur is disturbing and needs to be stopped immediately.

The MP from Wayanad said the violence in the state was a direct result of a particular type of politics of division, hatred and anger.

''So, it is important to to keep everyone together as a family,'' said Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala and will return to Delhi tonight.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Community Disability Management Center (CDMC) at St Joseph High School Auditorium in Kodenchery here, Gandhi said the wounds inflicted as a result of the violence would take many years to heal.

''The sadness and anger will not go away so easily,'' he added.

He said the violence in Manipur was a lesson to him on what happens when you use politics of division, hatred and anger in a state. Gandhi is on a visit to Kerala for the first time after his reinstatement as MP of Wayanad.

