Samajwadi Party announces state executive unit for Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:55 IST
Samajwadi Party announces state executive unit for Uttar Pradesh
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday announced the formation of its new Uttar Pradesh state executive unit, saying it follows the party's ''PDA formula''. The panel had been dissolved after the assembly elections last year.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently spelt out his ''PDA formula'' for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a combination of ''Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)''. He said it would ensure the BJP bites the dust in the polls next year.

Senior SP member Mohammad Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan has been made the state secretary in the new panel.

''It (SP) has taken forward 'PDA' (backwards, Dalits and minorities) in the list while trying to give due importance to the party cadre,'' the party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.

He said the SP's state executive for Uttar Pradesh will have Irfanul Haq, C L Verma, Shyampal Bind and R S Bind as its vice presidents, and Rajkumar Mishra as treasurer. The unit will have 61 secretaries, 48 members and 62 special invitee members besides others, Chowdhury added.

He said the 182-member state executive was announced after it was approved by Akhilesh Yadav.

In what was seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the debacle in the assembly elections and the Lok Sabha bypolls in its bastions of Rampur and Azamgarh, the SP had dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations last year. Only its state president Naresh Uttam Patel was retained.

