MP: Cong stages protests over FIR against handlers of 'X' accounts of Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath

Congress workers and leaders on Sunday staged protests in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, a day after an FIR was registered against ''handlers'' of social media accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath among others.

MP Congress media cell chairman KK Mishra claimed FIRs have been registered against Gandhi Vadra, Nath, and former Union ministers Arun Yadav and Jairam Ramesh, in 41 districts of the state and alleged the ''crime branch has become a BJP organisation''.

The Indore police on Saturday night said they have registered an FIR against ''handlers'' of the 'X' accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, and Arun Yadav over a post accusing the Madhya Pradesh BJP government of corruption.

As per the complaint lodged with the police, a fake letter bearing the name of a person called Gyanendra Awasthi claiming contractors in the state are being asked to pay 50 per cent commission, is circulated on social media.

A Congress leader told PTI the Grand Old Party held press conferences in 52 districts of MP against the FIRs. ''In many districts, we held protests,'' he told PTI.

Mishra alleged the crime branch in MP is pandering to BJP leaders.

''They should stay within their limits, or after four months, they will be stripped of their uniform," Mishra, flanked by former MP minister PC Sharma and others, told reporters.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due this year-end and Congress leaders have been claiming that the party will emerge victorious.

''FIRs have been registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nath, Jairam Ramesh, and Arun Yadav in 41 districts of MP. They (the government) are objecting to our fundamental right to speak guaranteed to us under Article 19 (A) of the Constitution,'' Mishra claimed.

He said Congress will release a list of ''scams'' which took place in the last two-and-a-half years. ''How many people you (the government) will book then?" he asked.

PC Sharma said they were ready to go to jail and can't be scared by FIRs.

''If someone has written a letter, let the High Court probe it. Why FIRs were registered hastily?'' he asked.

Sharma alleged if one speaks the truth, he faces an FIR in Madhya Pradesh whereas they (BJP leaders) lie every day but no case is registered against them.

After the press conference, an e-rickshaw with a scanned image of Kamal Nath with the caption ''truth of corruptionNath' and mentioning various ''scams'' appeared before the state Congress office here. The three-wheeler was chased away after a while.

As per the complaint against Gandhi Vadra, Nath, and others, they conspired to malign the state government's image and BJP by sharing ''misleading'' social media posts and accusing the state regime of being involved in corruption, police had said earlier.

On Friday, Gandhi Vadra claimed on X that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

''The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power,'' she alleged in the post.

Nath and Yadav also made similar posts.

On Friday evening, the Gwalior police registered a case against a few people in connection with Gandhi Vadra's post.

Gandhi Vadra kickstarted the Congress' poll campaign two months ago from Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs.

