Left Menu

BJP’s Tarun Chugh leads Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar; hits out at Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, as part of the 'Meri Mitti, Mera Desh' campaign.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:30 IST
BJP’s Tarun Chugh leads Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar; hits out at Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti
BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar, as part of the 'Meri Mitti, Mera Desh' campaign. Hundreds of people joined the Yatra chanting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Local BJP leaders, too, joined the march, which spanned over 5 km in the city. Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Chugh, who is also the BJP's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, came down heavily on former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) patriarch, Farooq Abdullah, over his suggestion in Parliament that India resume bilateral talks with Pakistan to resolve all bilateral issues and restore peace in the Valley.

Chugh said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would prefer talking to the people (of Jammu & Kashmir), instead, to resolve all problems. "Abdullah-ji should stop looking at Pakistan when it comes to finding solutions for local problems," Chugh said.

The NC stalwart said that dialogue (with Pakistan) is the only way to resolve all issues pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir. Invoking the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in the context of issues plaguing the Valley, Abdullah senior said war brings only death and destruction.

Chugh also lashed out at former CM and Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, over her remark that nobody in Jammu & Kashmir holds the national flag. "Today, thousands of participants in this march are proudly carrying the Tiranga (tricolour). One can only hope that she will see the transformation taking place in Jammu & Kashmir," the BJP leader said.

"Jammu & Kashmir is no more the terror capital of the country. It is the tourism capital where locals are looking for progress and development," he added. Earlier, on Saturday, Chugh had blamed the atrocities on the Kashmiri Pandits since 1989 on these two regional parties.

Under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign, which kicked off on August 9 and will culminate on August 30, citizens are being encouraged to take the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) at gram panchayats in local schools and villages, and sing the national anthem by the Tricolour. Public awareness rallies and special tree plantation campaigns and also being organised under this initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023