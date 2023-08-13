Left Menu

Atrocity case booked against popular Kannada actor Upendra for alleged casteist remarks

Police said they received complaints regarding the actors comments on Sunday.Upendra had on Saturday itself deleted the live video from social media accounts and apologised.During Facebook and Instagram live by slip of tongue a proverbial sentence was used.

Atrocity case booked against popular Kannada actor Upendra for alleged casteist remarks
An atrocity case has been registered against popular Kannada actor Upendra for his alleged casteist remarks, hurting the sentiments of a particular community. The actor-turned-politician had made those remarks during a Facebook and Instagram live to mark the anniversary of his political outfit ''Prajaakeeya'' on Saturday. Police said they received complaints regarding the actor's comments on Sunday.

Upendra had on Saturday itself deleted the live video from social media accounts and apologised.

''During Facebook and Instagram live by slip of tongue a proverbial sentence was used. As soon as I got to know it has hurt the sentiments of the people I have deleted the live video from my social media accounts. And I apologise for the statement,'' he posted on Facebook.

DCP Bengaluru South P Krishnakant said, a case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigation is on and necessary action will be taken in accordance with law.

''An atrocity case has been registered in Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station limits, the case has been registered under section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Act. It is based on a complaint that the accused Upendra had made a statement on Facebook which has hurt the public sentiment,'' he told reporters here.

The accused has clarified that his statement was not intentional and he has posted the clarification on Facebook, but as several complaints have been received, an FIR has been registered and investigation will be done, he added.

