Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL44 HR-NUH-3RDLD MAHAPANCHAYAT **** Nuh violence: 'Mahapanchayat' announces resumption of VHP yatra on Aug 28, seeks NIA probe Gurugram/Palwal: A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal on Sunday decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July. **** BOM22 CG-LD KHARGE **** Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections; says confident of party's win in Chhattisgarh Janjgir: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will once again win the Chhattisgarh assembly polls due by the year-end, and urged people to support it in the next year's Lok Sabha elections ''to save Constitution and democracy''. **** BOM26 MH-HOSPITAL DEATHS-LD-CM **** Maharashtra: 18 deaths in Thane hospital painful, unfortunate, says CM; high level committee to probe matter Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday termed the 18 deaths in the past 24 hours in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane as painful and unfortunate and said a high level committee will conduct a detailed probe. **** MDS13 KL-RAHUL-LD MANIPUR **** Continuing violence in Manipur disturbing, needs to be stopped immediately: Rahul Gandhi Kozhikode (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the continuing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur is disturbing and needs to be stopped immediately. **** BOM20 MH-SHARAD PAWAR-NCP **** NCP will not go with BJP though some well-wishers trying to persuade me: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party will not go with the BJP though some ''well-wishers'' are trying to persuade him. **** DEL41 PM-TRICOLOUR-LD DP **** PM Modi changes social media DP to tricolour, urges people to do same New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. **** DEL43 DL-SECURITY-IDAY **** 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of I-Day security at Red Fort New Delhi: A 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel keeping vigil are part of the security measures in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort here, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15. **** DEL22 CONG-CRIMINAL LAWS **** Cong calls for wider consultations on 3 Bills to replace India's criminal laws New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday called for wider consultations involving experts and the general public on the three Bills that seek to overhaul India's criminal justice system to stay away from the ''trap of bulldozing the entire criminal law structure'' without discussion. **** CAL20 WB-NADDA TMC **** Bengal lagging behind under Mamata rule, says BJP chief Nadda; TMC hits back Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said West Bengal, once a cradle of the country's renaissance, is now lagging behind because of TMC misrule. **** BOM25 MP-CONGRESS-PROTEST **** MP: Cong stages protests over FIR against handlers of 'X' accounts of Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath Bhopal: Congress workers and leaders on Sunday staged protests in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, a day after an FIR was registered against ''handlers'' of social media accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath among others. **** BOM19 MP-CHEETAH-CAPTURED **** MP: Female cheetah that went untraceable in KNP due to radio collar issue captured after 22 days Sheopur (MP): A South African female cheetah that went untraceable in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district since her radio collar stopped working on July 21, was captured on Sunday after a 22-day search operation, officials said. **** DEL39 AIIMS-IVF-EGGS-DOCTOR **** AIIMS doctor provides IVF patient's eggs to two women without consent; NMC lets her off with warning New Delhi: A doctor of the AIIMS-Delhi's gynaecology department who provided some eggs from a patient undergoing IVF treatment to two women without her consent in violation of ICMR's guidelines has been let off by the National Medical Commission with a warning almost six years after the incident. By Payal Banerjee **** CAL9 WB-STUDENT-DEATH-LD ARREST **** Two more arrested over JU student's death, allegations of sexual harassment also surface Kolkata: Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of an undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said. **** SPORTS SPF23 SPO-CRI-IND-TOSS **** India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies in final T20I Lauderhill (US): India won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday. **** FOREIGN FGN27 PAK-MILITANTS-2NDLD GWADAR **** 2 terrorists killed by Pakistan's security forces after attack on convoy carrying Chinese workers in Gwadar Karachi/Islamabad: Two terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces on Sunday when they attacked a military convoy carrying Chinese workers in the port city of Gwadar in the restive Balochistan province, officials said. **** FGN23 PAK-KAKAR **** Anwarul Haq Kakar was 'surprise' candidate for many in Pak's ruling coalition, says politician Islamabad: Anwarul Haq Kakar, the first-time senator who has been appointed as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, was a ''surprise'' candidate for many in the ruling coalition and even those who signed the summary of his nomination were unaware of his candidature, according to a media report on Sunday. ****

