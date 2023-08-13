Left Menu

Family of Hizbul terrorist hoists national flag in J-K's Kishtwar, urges govt to find him

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:46 IST
The family of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain hoisted the national flag at home in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, joining the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfurl the tricolour ahead of Independence Day.

''My son has taken the wrong path,'' Hussain's father Tariq told reporters in the remote Dachhan area of the hilly district, adding: ''We request the government to find him.'' ''We hoisted the national flag on our home and want every household to hoist the tricolour,'' he said.

Hussain's mother said she wanted him to return and surrender before the security forces. ''We tried our best to know his whereabouts but failed. The Army should find him for us as we want him to return,'' she added.

One of the most wanted terrorists in the Union territory, Hussain carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, according to police.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi urged people of the country to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

