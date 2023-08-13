Punjab Cong takes out candle march over violence in Manipur

The Punjab Congress on Sunday took out a candle march here over the violence in Manipur with party leaders accusing the Centre of having failed to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the northeastern state.

The march, led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, started from Nehru Park and was joined by several state party leaders and local people from all communities of Gurdaspur, according to a statement by the party.

''The ghastly incident that took place in Manipur has left the entire country in shock and has tormented us all. The BJP government's failure to ensure the safety and security of our women is highly shameful and tragic,'' Warring said.

He said the ''failure'' of both state and central governments to control the law and order situation in Manipur raises serious questions over their ability to govern, which is ''nothing short of criminal negligence''.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said, ''While the Congress is spreading the message of love, unity and talks about 'Bharat Jodo', the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is busy lighting fires all around the country, be it Manipur or Haryana.'' ''What happened in Haryana's Nuh is another dark chapter in the country's history and could have been completely avoided with proper security arrangements,'' he said.

On the candle march, MLA and former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, ''Today, we took out this peaceful march to remind the BJP government of their basic duty of ensuring peace and safety for all. I am grateful to our MLAs and district Congress president for organising this march and I also grateful to the people of Gurdaspur for participating in large numbers.'' Other Congress leaders who participated in the march included MLAs Aruna Chaudhary and Barindermeet Pahra and others.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ''Tribal Solidarity March'' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Tension had mounted after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online, showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

