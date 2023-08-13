Night-long protest in Kochi on Independence day eve against atrocities against women, Manipur violence

On the eve of Independence Day, a night-long protest would be held near here against the violence perpetrated on women in the country and to express solidarity with the two women who were raped and paraded naked recently in Manipur amidst the ongoing unrest in the northeastern state. The protest, 'Women India Campaign' at Muvattupuzha will be inaugurated by civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu at 5 PM on August 14 and will continue until 12:30 AM on Independence Day.

As many 101 women are taking part in the agitation, Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, said. The event organised by Kuzhalnadan, will also see the participation of former state minister and senior Left leader K K Shailaja, other women MLAs, writers, social activists among others.

The event, to mark the protest against the atrocities against women in the country, will begin with a march where protesters will be wearing black outfits, the MLA said.

He also said that there will be various performances depicting the violence on women till 12. 30 AM on August 15.

The gathering will also light a lamp to declare solidarity with women, he said. The MLA said college students, women, and people from all walks of life irrespective of their age will participate.

