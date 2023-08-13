BJP memorandum to Bihar Governor states progress has halted in state

The opposition BJP in Bihar on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.

The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

In the two-page memorandum, signed by top party leaders, it has been alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the Mahagathbandhan formed its government last year.

The memorandum highlighted several alleged failures of the government, which was squarely blamed for delay in projects like Darbhanga AIIMS, over which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in a war of words with the Centre.

Several demands were also raised through the memorandum including punishment to those allegedly found guilty in the death of a BJP worker during a procession here last month.

The BJP has been alleging that the party worker died of injuries received in a lathi-charge, though the administration maintains that no wounds were found on the body and the death was caused by a heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)