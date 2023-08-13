"Democracy under attack": TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM Modi, President Murmu

Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that "democracy is under constant attack by the ruling YSRCP goons in the state". Claiming that "anarchy of the highest order" was prevailing in the state, Naidu requested the interventions of PM Modi and President Murmu "to bring the state in order in the interest and well-being of the people".

In his letters, the former CM stated that 5 crore people in the state were facing "unprecedented" and "most harrowing times" due to the "anti-democratic" and "unconstitutional acts" of the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Accusing the CM of misusing public money for frivolous reasons, one of which was shifting the judiciary to Amaravathi, Naidu said, "The bureaucrats are facing the highest number of contempt cases standing in the dock due to utter disregard displayed by CM Jagan".

In his letters, Naidu alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission had been hounded and the SEC approached the Centre for Security. "CM Jagan has made attempts to undermine the whole electoral process and is forcing the 'volunteers' to resort to illegal jobs," Chandrababu alleged.

"Over 250 incidents of attacks on Hindu temples have been reported in the past four years while properties belonging to Wakf Board and churches are being encroached upon," he alleged further. "Democracy in Andhra Pradesh is under constant attack by the ruling YSRCP goons and is fast diminishing. The incidents which have been mentioned clearly indicate that the State is now suffering from the anarchy of the highest order, and sought their immediate intervention to bring Andhra Pradesh back in order in the interest and well-being of the people besides ensuring that the rule of law is upheld," Naidu stated.

The TDP chief claimed that anyone raising his or her voice against the YSRCP government on social media was being "brutally targeted". Citing a 2021-22 report — 'Smuggling in India' by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, naming the state as leading the country in drug abuse — Naidu hit out at CM Reddy for turning the state into a "major epicentre for drugs and criminals". (ANI).

