“Manipur violence is direct result of particular type of politics of division, hatred and anger”: Rahul Gandhi

Calling the violence “disturbing”, the Congress leader said the wounds inflicted as a result of the violence would take many years to heal.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the violence in Manipur is a direct result of a particular type of 'politics of division, hatred and anger'. Calling the violence "disturbing", the Congress leader said the wounds inflicted as a result of the violence would take many years to heal.

"The sadness and anger will not go away quickly. The continuing violence in Manipur is disturbing and needs to be stopped immediately. Violence in Manipur is a direct result of a particular type of politics of division, hatred and anger," Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress MP further said that what he experienced in Manipur during his visit to the state, he has never witnessed such a situation in his whole political carrier.

"I saw with my own eyes what happened there and what has been done to the people of Manipur. In 19 years of my political life, I have never experienced what I saw in Manipur," he added. Rahul Gandhi further said that it is important to keep everyone together as a family.

"It is as if one person has been torn into two pieces. It is like someone has torn one whole state of the union and the violence, rape and killing just continues. Yesterday, I spoke about two women whom I met in Manipur and the violence they have suffered. So, it is important that the violence is stopped immediately," he said. "For me, it was a lesson about what happens when you use politics of division, hatred and anger in a state," he added.

The Wayanad MP who was on a two-day visit to Kerala, was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Community Disability Management Center (CDMC) at St Joseph High School Auditorium in Kodenchery here. Rahul Gandhi said that the Center will aim to provide early intervention, treatment and rehabilitation of the children, adding that it will provide psychotherapy, behavioural therapy, physiotherapy and speech education.

He also announced to contribute Rs 55 lakh from the MP fund for the facility. "The Center will aim to provide early intervention, treatment and rehabilitation of the children. It will provide psychotherapy, behavioural therapy, physiotherapy and speech education. I am very happy to give Rs 55 lakh from the MP fund for this facility," said Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

