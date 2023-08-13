"Put directly in jail": RJD leader Manoj Jha over FIR against Priyanka Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Manoj Jha lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for registering complaints against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders in Madhya Pradesh and said that the government should put opposition leaders directly in jail instead of filing FIR. "Why are you complaining? Put directly in jail. Yesterday PM said, there is AIIMS built-in Darbhanga, it hasn't even started, which means you can say anything you want and leave," he said.

"They are left with no issues, earlier they were using ED against the opposition leaders now they are registering FIR. They are just trying to torture the opposition by doing all these things," said the RJD leader. Indirectly referring to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, he said, "If someone asks you questions, you do FIR or you try to cancel the membership of that person if he is a member of parliament. This is not a good sign," Manoj Jha further said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi shared a snap of a newspaper cutting on Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "In Madhya Pradesh, the contractors' union has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining that the payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption." "The people of Karnataka ousted the government of 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 per cent commission from the power," She further wrote.

After this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh have filed complaints against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav's Twitter handles over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption', police said. According to a statement released on the official X (formally known as Twitter) handle of Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) late on Saturday night, local BJP's legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak lodged a complaint with claims of a fake letter, bearing the name of a person named, Gyanendra Awasthi, was being circulated on social media with allegations that the contractors in the state were being asked to pay 50 per cent commission.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 420, and 469 of IPC has been registered at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station, the police said. (ANI)

