BJP memorandum to Bihar Governor states progress has halted in state

The opposition BJP in Bihar submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.

The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

In the two-page memorandum, signed by top party leaders, it has been alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the 'Mahagathbandhan' formed its government last year.

The memorandum highlighted several alleged failures of the government, which was squarely blamed for delay in projects like Darbhanga AIIMS, over which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in a war of words with the Centre.

