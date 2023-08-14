Left Menu

BJP memorandum to Bihar Governor states progress has halted in state

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:38 IST
BJP memorandum to Bihar Governor states progress has halted in state
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Bihar submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar containing a litany of complaints against the Nitish Kumar government.

The memorandum was handed over to Arlekar by BJP state president Samrat Choudhary and leader of the opposition in the assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

In the two-page memorandum, signed by top party leaders, it has been alleged that progress has come to a standstill and law and order has collapsed after the 'Mahagathbandhan' formed its government last year.

The memorandum highlighted several alleged failures of the government, which was squarely blamed for delay in projects like Darbhanga AIIMS, over which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is engaged in a war of words with the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023