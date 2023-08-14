Left Menu

"Land encroachment in Visakhapatnam started during previous govt": Andhra's IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday claimed, "Land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government's tenure."

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:39 IST
"Land encroachment in Visakhapatnam started during previous govt": Andhra's IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath
Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan over his allegations of land encroachments on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath claimed that land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government's tenure. Amid the Varahi Yatra of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan, the war of words between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Jana Sena leaders is going on in a range in the Visakhapatnam district.

State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday claimed, "Land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government's tenure." He also has accused Pawan Kalyan of making false allegations against the government.

The Minister further alleged that Pawan failed to notice the irregularities at Ganga Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) College because of his association with Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Amarnath also criticized Pawan Kalyan's objections to government structures, stating that Pawan should refrain from making baseless claims. He compared Pawan to the notorious Dandupalyam gang and suggested that Pawan should educate himself by reading books.

Earlier, on Saturday JSP chief Pawan Kalyan warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana of corruption and said that the latter had grabbed lands belonging to the church. Pawan Kalyan inspected the buildings promoted by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana belonging to the YSRCP and said, "MP had grabbed lands belonging to the church. They have given TDR (terrace development rights) bonds to those who violated the law. The Visakhapatnam MP says he would run away from the city which is shameful."

The ongoing Varahi Yatra by the actor-turned-politician will continue in the Visakhapatnam district till August 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023