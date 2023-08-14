Left Menu

"If Priyanka Gandhi contests Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi...": Sanjay Raut

"Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP," said Sanjay Raut.

14-08-2023
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. "Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP," Raut said.

Talking further on Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar he said that if former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? Talking about the speculations of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar meeting, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has said, "If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We get to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday, Sharad Pawar will speak on it soon. I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting."

Raut also said that even both Deputy CMs of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government. "Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government," he added.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the 'secret meeting' with Ajit Pawar, on which he said how the meeting became a secret one while it was held at someone's residence. "What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someone's residence. I was there at his residence," he added.

Pawar was then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtra's other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Ajit Pawar later claimed of having support from several MLAs of NCP.

Pawar was then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtra's other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

