Don't harbour suicidal tendencies, face life with self-confidence: CM Stalin to youngsters after NEET-related suicide
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday passionately appealed to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence.
He claimed that in a few months, when ''political change takes place'', then the barriers erected by NEET will come crashing down.
''Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear,'' the Chief Minister said referring to the alleged remark on the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution on NEET exemption made by Governor R N Ravi.
''I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET,'' Stalin said in a statement here.
