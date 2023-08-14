Left Menu

Partition dark chapter in history; country had to pay heavy price for it, says HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror.Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, he also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it.The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:55 IST
Partition dark chapter in history; country had to pay heavy price for it, says HM Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and many people are still facing the brunt of the 1947 horror.

Paying homage to those who lost their lives during partition, he also said that the country had to pay a heavy price for it.

“The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', I pay tributes to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition,” he said in Hindi on 'X', formerly Twitter, with the hashtag PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' since 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the country's partition.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India in 1947, displacing crores of people and killing lakhs in subsequent rioting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023