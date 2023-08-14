Left Menu

MNS stages protest over deaths of 18 patients at civic hospital in Thane

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the Thane municipal commissioner over the deaths of 18 patients at a civic hospital in Kalwa over the weekend.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:30 IST
MNS stages protest over deaths of 18 patients at civic hospital in Thane
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the Thane municipal commissioner over the deaths of 18 patients at a civic hospital in Kalwa over the weekend. Protesters carrying placards shouted slogans against the civic administration accusing it of being responsible for the deaths Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital in Kalwa. Earlier on Sunday, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said 10 women and eight men died in 24 hours at CSM Hospital in Kalwa.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had taken feedback about the situation and ordered the setting up of an independent probe committee, he said.

Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhakse, who is also spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the hospital was ''overloaded'' and was treating 650 patients per day against a capacity of 500. The civil hospital in the area is being renovated so the load fell on the facility in Kalwa, he claimed.

Talking to reporters during the protest, Sushant Suryarao, vice-president of the MNS' city unit, said if the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was well aware that the civil hospital was being relocated and the load would increase on CSM, they should have made arrangements to meet the eventuality. Protestors demanded that the civic chief apologise to citizens for the deaths and that a case of culpable homicide be registered against those found at fault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023