India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in society: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 13:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in the society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi also said women must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny.

The former Congress chief also shared a link for applying for the Indira Fellowship named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, a frontal youth wing of the Indian National Congress. The fellow will work closely with her respective district to further organise the 'Indira Activity Centre'. She will work in three major domains – awareness, sisterhood and nation building, alongside democratic participation.

''India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq!'' Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

